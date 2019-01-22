2019 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Updated 8:50 a.m. ET
This year's Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Below is the complete list.
Best picture
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Directing
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Actress in a leading role
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Actor in a leading role
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Actress in a supporting role
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Animated feature film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Costume design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Documentary (feature)
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers And Sons
RBG
Documentary (short subject)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Film editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign language film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Makeup and hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
Music (original score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Music (original song)
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)
"All The Stars" (Black Panther)
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)
"I'll Fight" (RBG)
"Shallow" (A Star Is Born)
Production design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Short film (animated)
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Short film (live action)
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Sound editing
First Man
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Writing (adapted screenplay)
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Writing (original screenplay)
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice