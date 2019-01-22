2019 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Updated 8:50 a.m. ET

This year's Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Below is the complete list.

Best picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Directing

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Animated feature film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Documentary (feature)

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Documentary (short subject)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Film editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Makeup and hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Music (original score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Music (original song)

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)

"All The Stars" (Black Panther)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)

"I'll Fight" (RBG)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

Production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Short film (animated)

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Short film (live action)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound editing

First Man

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Writing (adapted screenplay)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Writing (original screenplay)

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

