Julian Assange Arrested In London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London Thursday, British police said, ending the long tenure of the anti-secrecy activist in Ecuador's embassy.

He had been holed up there since 2012, after Ecuador granted him asylum.

The U.K. Metropolitan Police Service said Assange was arrested on a warrant from 2012 for failing to surrender to the court.

People gathered outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London last week, after WikiLeaks announced that Assange may be "expelled" from the building within "hours to days."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

