Key House Democrat Formally Asks For Trump's Tax Returns

Democrats have long called for President Trump to release his tax returns, and now a key congressman has put in a formal request with the IRS.

Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is requesting six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses for the years 2013-2018. Neal argues that Congress, his committee in particular, needs to conduct oversight of the IRS, including its policy of auditing the tax returns of sitting presidents.

"We have completed the necessary groundwork for a request of this magnitude and I am certain we are within our legitimate legislative, legal, and oversight rights," he said in a statement about the request.

Neal said the action was about "policy, not politics."

"My actions reflect an abiding reverence for our democracy and our institutions, and are in no way based on emotion of the moment or partisanship," he said.

In his letter IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Neal asked for the information by April 10.

Trump has been unique compared to recent presidents in his refusal to release his personal tax returns.

Trump said on Wednesday he was "not inclined" to adhere to the demand.

