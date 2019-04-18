Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: April 18, 2019 By Eric Goold • 53 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail President Trump signs Colorado River drought management plan Traveling geologist visits Crawford, talks history of North Fork Valley Lawmakers grappling with new procedures to deal with complaints Flood danger on West End greater due to large runoff Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast April 18, 2019 Tags: Colorado RivergeologyCapitol CoverageColorado State CapitolWest EndColorado FloodsShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.