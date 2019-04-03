Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: April 3, 2019 By Eric Goold • 4 hours ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Democrats fail in their effort to repeal state death penalty Western lawmakers pitch Drought Contigency Plan to Federal government Pilot program in West End helps unemployed miners get back to work Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast April 3, 2019 Tags: Death penalty in ColoradoColorado RiverDroughtWest Endcoal minersTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.