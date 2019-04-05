Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2019

By 3 minutes ago
  • Delta County officials hold third in series of Community Forums about land use
  • Dialogue about new land use regulations hinges on courtesy, civility
  • Delta High School students represent League of United Latin American Citizens

Tags: 
Delta
Delta County Land Use Regulations
Delta High School
LULAC