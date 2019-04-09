Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 9, 2019

By 2 minutes ago
  • Colorado River Drought Mitigation Plan goes to President for approval
  • Delta County School Board hears from parents about key issues in district
  • Life changing for residents in Colorado River Delta in Mexico

Tags: 
Colorado River
Drought
Delta County School Board
Delta County School District
Colorado River Delta