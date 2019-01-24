Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2019


  • New group in Colorado urging lawmakers to reform gun laws
  • Carbondale Republican Bob Rankin appointed to Senate, will leave House
  • Changes to rural health care will be discussed today
  • SNAP benefits cut off in February due to government shutdown

