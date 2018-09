Ural Thomas & The Pain / The Right Time / Tender Loving Empire: Whoa! 11 Tracks with Vocals that will chill you, heat you up, and have you looking for that dance partner, plus hot, hot, hot Baritone Sax, Bass, Guitars, Vibraphone, Trumpet, Piano, Organ - Listen to the voice and try to believe he is almost 80 years old! Gotta love it!