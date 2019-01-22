Supreme Court Revives Trump's Ban On Transgender Military Personnel, For Now

The Supreme Court has reinstated President Trump's ban on transgender service members in the military, granting a stay on two lower courts' injunctions that had blocked the president's policy. The court voted 5-4 margin, reflecting the conservative majority.

The court's decision allows the Pentagon to bar transgender people from joining or remaining in the military while the lower-court rulings that had blocked the policy are appealed. It did not allow the Trump administration to leapfrog the appeals court.

The two cases — Trump v. Karnoski and Trump v. Stockman — are currently working their way through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

In both of those cases, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have maintained a stay on the ban, the Supreme Court order reads.

Trump's transgender ban is being revived more than a year after a U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that trans members of the military had "a strong case that the president's ban would violate their Fifth Amendment rights," as NPR reported in October of 2017.

If the 9th Circuit court rules against the ban, the Supreme Court order adds, it would then stay in effect until the high court either denies an application to hear the case or rules against the Trump administration.

