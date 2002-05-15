Mormons Seek to Buy National Historic Site

In 1856, dozens of Mormon pioneers died on a desolate, snowbound pass in Wyoming during their exodus to Utah. Now the church wants to buy the land from the federal government, saying it's a sacred site. But critics say the proposed sale would set a bad precedent. NPR's Howard Berkes reports for Morning Edition.

(Please note this segment was corrected on air on May 22, 2002:

"In an early feed of our story on Martin's Cove, Wyoming, last week, we failed to give the full name of the church that wants to purchase the historic site. It is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.")

Copyright 2002 NPR