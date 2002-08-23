Sunken Garden/Phyllis Joffe

This week the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival features Steve Straight, whose new book of poems, The Water Carrier, was just released by Curbstone Press. He's an English professor and director of the poetry program at Manchester Community College in Manchester, Conn. He reads his poem, "Lesson" for Weekend Edition Saturday. We also pays homage to independent producer Phyllis Joffe, who filed nearly 175 stories for NPR over 20 years, including producing the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival. Joffe died last weekend.

Copyright 2002 NPR