Arab TV Network Criticized for Graphic Coverage

By Jackie Northam
Published March 26, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

The Arabic-language television news network Al-Jazeera comes under fire from British and American military officials, as well as from some Arab viewers. Al-Jazeera is broadcasting graphic pictures of dead British and American soldiers and footage of American POWs being interrogated by Iraqis. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
