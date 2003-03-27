German Oscar-Winner 'Africa' Makes U.S. Debut

The Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film is Germany's Nowhere in Africa, a fact-based story of refugees in a time of war. Now showing on U.S. screens, the movie follows a German-Jewish family that fled to Kenya in 1938 to escape the Nazis. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan offers a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.