© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Nolte, Jordan Deliver in 'The Good Thief'

By Bob Mondello
Published April 3, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Director Neil Jordan brings a smoky, jazzy sensibility -- and some new twists -- to his remake of the classic 1955 French film, Bob Le Flambeur. But The Good Thief's best asset may be its star Nick Nolte, who portrays a "glorious wreck." NPR's Bob Mondello reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello