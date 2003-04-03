Nolte, Jordan Deliver in 'The Good Thief'

Director Neil Jordan brings a smoky, jazzy sensibility -- and some new twists -- to his remake of the classic 1955 French film, Bob Le Flambeur. But The Good Thief's best asset may be its star Nick Nolte, who portrays a "glorious wreck." NPR's Bob Mondello reports.
