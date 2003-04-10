© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'A Mighty Wind' Spoofs Early-'60s Folk Singers

By Melissa Block
Published April 10, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

The new film A Mighty Wind -- from the comic talent behind Spinal Tap -- spoofs the folk music era of the early 1960s. The original songs were filmed as live performances. Eugene Levy, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest are among the stars. They talk with NPR's Melissa Block.

