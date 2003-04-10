Fellini's Vision Captured in 'Born Liar'

Director Federico Fellini called an interview he gave to filmmaker Damian Pettigrew, "the most detailed conversation ever... of my personal vision." That interview is now the basis of Fellini: I'm a Born Liar, a new film from Pettigrew. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan offers a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.