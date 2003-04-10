© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Fellini's Vision Captured in 'Born Liar'

By Kenneth Turan
Published April 10, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Director Federico Fellini called an interview he gave to filmmaker Damian Pettigrew, "the most detailed conversation ever... of my personal vision." That interview is now the basis of Fellini: I'm a Born Liar, a new film from Pettigrew. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan offers a review.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
