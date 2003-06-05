Illegal Online Music Swapping Hits All-Time High

After four years of a record industry war on illegal file-sharing, more people than ever are flouting the rules and swapping music online. The Recording Industry Association of America is trying various tactics to end the practice. NPR's Laura Sydell reports.
Laura Sydell fell in love with the intimate storytelling qualities of radio, which combined her passion for theatre and writing with her addiction to news. Over her career she has covered politics, arts, media, religion, and entrepreneurship. Currently Sydell is the Digital Culture Correspondent for NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, and NPR.org.