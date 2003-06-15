Hollywood Veteran Hume Cronyn, 91, Dies

Actor, director, writer and producer Hume Cronyn died Sunday at his home in Fairfield, Conn., from prostate cancer. He was 91. A veteran of both stage and screen, Cronyn was perhaps best known for his collaborations with his wife, the late Jessica Tandy. The couple received a special lifetime achievement Tony in 1994. NPR's Ari Shapiro offers a remembrance.
