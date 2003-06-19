© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Harry Potter Mania Returns

By Elaine Korry
Published June 19, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

The fifth book in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, goes on sale at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday. The U.S. publisher has commissioned a record first run of 8.5 million copies. Thousands of bookstores across the United States plan late-night Potter parties. NPR's Elaine Korry reports.

Elaine Korry
Elaine Korry is an NPR contributor based in San Francisco. From August 2004-June 2007 she worked as an NPR senior reporter covering social policy for NPR, with a focus on education, and on the lives of the nation's most vulnerable citizens — the homeless, those living in poverty, working in low wage positions, and trying to find their way to a more stable life.
