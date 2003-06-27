'Bonhoeffer' Documents Life of Early Hitler Opponent

The new film documentary Bonhoeffer chronicles the life of the German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, an early and outspoken critic of the Nazi regime who was eventually executed for a failed plot to kill Hitler. Director Martin Doblmeier talks with NPR's Scott Simon.
