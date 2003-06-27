'Bonhoeffer' Documents Life of Early Hitler Opponent

© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
By Scott Simon
Published June 27, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

The new film documentary Bonhoeffer chronicles the life of the German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, an early and outspoken critic of the Nazi regime who was eventually executed for a failed plot to kill Hitler. Director Martin Doblmeier talks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
