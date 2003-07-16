© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Pulitzer-Prize Novelist Carol Shields Dies

By Neda Ulaby
Published July 16, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Author Carol Shields has died at age 68 after a long battle with breast cancer. Shields was best known for her Pulitzer-Prize winning novel The Stone Diaries. NPR's Neda Ulaby has a remembrance.

Neda Ulaby
