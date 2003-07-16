Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Pulitzer-Prize Novelist Carol Shields Dies
Published July 16, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT
Author Carol Shields has died at age 68 after a long battle with breast cancer. Shields was best known for her Pulitzer-Prize winning novel The Stone Diaries. NPR's Neda Ulaby has a remembrance.
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.