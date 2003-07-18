© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
By Scott Simon
Published July 18, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

He says he's so indecisive that it takes him hours to order food at restaurants. But when the part of Charles Howard in the movie Seabiscuit landed on his plate, actor Jeff Bridges did not hesitate. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Bridges about his work on the film, opening next week. They also chat about other roles in Bridges' 30-year career.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
