© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Hollywood, Video Game Industry Strengthen Ties

By Susan Stone
Published July 23, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

From The Matrix: Reloaded to Finding Nemo, nearly every blockbuster movie released this summer has a video game tie-in. Hollywood executives see the games as a gold mine for growth. But some observers say the games resulting from these marketing deals fail to engage players with a good story. NPR's Susan Stone reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Susan Stone
Susan Stone is a contributing reporter/producer for NPR based in Berlin, Germany. Before relocating to Germany for a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship in 2005, she was a producer, editor, reporter and director at NPRs headquarters in Washington for 10 years. Most recently, Stone was a producer and director for the weekend editions of NPR's award-winning news magazine All Things Considered, where she created a signature monthly music feature for the show.