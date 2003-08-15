Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The Mosquitos Create a Bossa Nova Buzz
Published August 15, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT
The Mosquitos -- a group made up of New Yorkers and one Brazilian -- are making their mark with a combination of indie pop and bossa nova. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.
Copyright 2003 NPR
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.