© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Boston Art Return

By Ari Shapiro
Published August 19, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

A Boston company that went bankrupt was getting ready to liquidate its artwork assets. NPR's Ari Shapiro reports a local organization of arts attorneys saved the artwork, and now the artists have 60 days to get it back.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro