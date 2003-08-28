An Endless Summer of Documentary Films

In a summer of effects-laden movies, basic documentaries are proving surprisingly popular with audiences. Maybe people are looking for something other than kids' flicks, but films as diverse as the visually stunning Winged Migration and the simple-but-charming Spellbound continue to attract audiences. Hear NPR's Renee Montagne and Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan.
