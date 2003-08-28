© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
An Endless Summer of Documentary Films

By Kenneth Turan
Published August 28, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

In a summer of effects-laden movies, basic documentaries are proving surprisingly popular with audiences. Maybe people are looking for something other than kids' flicks, but films as diverse as the visually stunning Winged Migration and the simple-but-charming Spellbound continue to attract audiences. Hear NPR's Renee Montagne and Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
