Pulitzer Winner Lahiri Returns with 'The Namesake'

In 2000, author Jhumpa Lahiri won a Pulitzer Prize for her very first book, a collection of stories titled Interpreter of Maladies. Lahiri returns to the literary scene with her first novel, The Namesake. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Lahiri about the book, which tells the story of an Indian immigrant family in America.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.