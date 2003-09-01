The Artist Behind 'Babar's Museum'

Over a 50-year period, artist Laurent de Brunoff has worked on more than 30 books about the famous French elephant Babar and his family. The latest is Babar's Museum of Art, a richly drawn and playful look at the world's great works of art. He speaks with NPR's Robert Siegel.
