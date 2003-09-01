© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

The Artist Behind 'Babar's Museum'

By Robert Siegel
Published September 1, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Over a 50-year period, artist Laurent de Brunoff has worked on more than 30 books about the famous French elephant Babar and his family. The latest is Babar's Museum of Art, a richly drawn and playful look at the world's great works of art. He speaks with NPR's Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel