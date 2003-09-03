© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

CD Retail Prices to Fall

By Melissa Block
Published September 3, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Starting next month, the cost of CDs may drop by $4. The world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, plans to cut its wholesale cost to retailers by 24 percent, and will suggest a CD retail price of $12.98. That's down from the current suggested price of $16.98 to $18.98. NPR's Melissa Block talks with music store owner Mike Dreese.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block