CD Retail Prices to Fall

Starting next month, the cost of CDs may drop by $4. The world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, plans to cut its wholesale cost to retailers by 24 percent, and will suggest a CD retail price of $12.98. That's down from the current suggested price of $16.98 to $18.98. NPR's Melissa Block talks with music store owner Mike Dreese.
