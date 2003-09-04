© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Fall Movie Season Has a Bookish Look

By Kenneth Turan
Published September 4, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

A main trend in this fall's movie selection seems to be book adaptations. Some well-known tomes are headed for the big screen, from The Cat in the Hat to Cold Mountain to The Human Stain. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards and Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
