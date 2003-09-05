© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WTC Documentary Concludes Burns' NYC Series

By Scott Simon
Published September 5, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Filmmaker Ric Burns' new documentary is a history of the World Trade Center. The Center of the World airs Monday, Sept. 8, as part of the American Experience series on PBS. It's the final episode in Burns' New York: A Documentary Film. Burns speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
