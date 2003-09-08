© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Hitler Filmmaker Riefenstahl Dies at 101

By Bob Mondello
Published September 8, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, renowned and despised for chronicling Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Triumph of the Will, dies at age 101. The 1934 film has been called the best propaganda film ever made, but Riefenstahl insisted on being remembered as an artist, not a propagandist. NPR's Bob Mondello looks at the film's lasting influence.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello