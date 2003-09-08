Hitler Filmmaker Riefenstahl Dies at 101

German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, renowned and despised for chronicling Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Triumph of the Will, dies at age 101. The 1934 film has been called the best propaganda film ever made, but Riefenstahl insisted on being remembered as an artist, not a propagandist. NPR's Bob Mondello looks at the film's lasting influence.
