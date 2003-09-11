Actor John Ritter Dies

Actor John Ritter, whose portrayal of the bumbling bachelor Jack Tripper helped make the TV sitcom Three's Company a hit in the 1970s, dies at age 54 of a previously undetected heart problem. Ritter became ill Thursday while working on the set of his current show, 8 Simple Rules ... For Dating My Teenage Daughter. NPR's Melissa Block has a remembrance.

Copyright 2003 NPR