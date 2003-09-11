Johnny Cash, Country Music's Man in Black, Dies at 71

Country music legend Johnny Cash dies at 71 due to complications from diabetes. Over a career that spanned six decades, Cash produced such hits as "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire" and earned 11 Grammys. NPR's Melissa Block talks with W.S. Holland, Cash's longtime drummer, about the prison concerts Cash often performed.
