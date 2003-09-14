CD Explores the Many Facets of Lap Steel Music

The lap steel guitar, operated by sliding a steel bar along steel strings, is both an instrument and a style of playing. A new CD, Legends of the Incredible Lap Steel Guitar, explores the wide variety of musical traditions -- from Hawaiian to Western Swing -- that have evolved around the lap steel. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Cindy Cashdollar, an artist featured on the CD.
