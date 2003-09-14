© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
CD Explores the Many Facets of Lap Steel Music

By Melissa Block
Published September 14, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

The lap steel guitar, operated by sliding a steel bar along steel strings, is both an instrument and a style of playing. A new CD, Legends of the Incredible Lap Steel Guitar, explores the wide variety of musical traditions -- from Hawaiian to Western Swing -- that have evolved around the lap steel. NPR's Melissa Block talks with Cindy Cashdollar, an artist featured on the CD.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
