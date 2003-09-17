'Red Violin' to Debut in Baltimore

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra plans to perform American composer John Corigliano's "The Red Violin" -- a concerto for violin and orchestra -- Thursday. The debut will feature one of the leading violinists in classical music, Joshua Bell. The concerto uses themes from Corigliano's Academy Award-winning score for the film of the same name. NPR's Lisa Simeone has a profile.
Lisa Simeone hosts WDAV's nationally syndicated World of Opera and Spoleto Chamber Music 2010. She also hosts The Grainger Foundation Chicago Symphony Orchestra Radio Broadcast Series and the internationally syndicated documentary series Soundprint. Lisa has more than 25 years experience in radio and television, including stints with All Things Considered, Performance Today, Weekend Edition and The Metropolitan Opera.