Novelist J.M. Coetzee Wins Nobel
Published October 1, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT
The 2003 Nobel Prize for literature is awarded to South African novelist J. M. Coetzee. He's the fourth African writer to win the prize in the last 40 years. Hear NPR's Neda Ulaby.
