Movie Review: 'School of Rock'

Cinematic teachers have spent decades hacking through blackboard jungles and dashing up down-staircases. But there may never have been a teaching movie quite like School of Rock, with overgrown kid Jack Black taking out his arena-rock frustrations on elementary school students. NPR's Bob Mondello reviews director Richard Linklater's newest film.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.