Robert Earl Keen Tours with 'Farm Fresh Onions'

By Melissa Block
Published October 9, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is on tour with a new album that combines his signature story-rich songs with country riffs, bluegrass and the blues. The album, Farm Fresh Onions, was released this week. Keen talks with NPR's Melissa Block.

Melissa Block
