The Subtle Art of Subtitles

Subtitles have become more common in mainstream movies as filmmakers incorporate multiple languages and foreign films gain popularity. Translating film dialogue into subtitles is tricky, and as older foreign films are released in new DVD editions, this skill is in high demand. NPR's Susan Stone reports.
Susan Stone is a contributing reporter/producer for NPR based in Berlin, Germany. Before relocating to Germany for a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship in 2005, she was a producer, editor, reporter and director at NPRs headquarters in Washington for 10 years. Most recently, Stone was a producer and director for the weekend editions of NPR's award-winning news magazine All Things Considered, where she created a signature monthly music feature for the show.