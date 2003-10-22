Historian Suggests Revoking 'New York Times' Pulitzer

A history professor hired by The New York Times recommends that a 1932 Pulitzer Prize awarded to Times journalist Walter Duranty should be rescinded. Duranty received the prize for articles he wrote covering Josef Stalin’s transformation of the Soviet Union. NPR's Melissa Block talks with professor Mark von Hagen.
