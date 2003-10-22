© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Historian Suggests Revoking 'New York Times' Pulitzer

By Melissa Block
Published October 22, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

A history professor hired by The New York Times recommends that a 1932 Pulitzer Prize awarded to Times journalist Walter Duranty should be rescinded. Duranty received the prize for articles he wrote covering Josef Stalin’s transformation of the Soviet Union. NPR's Melissa Block talks with professor Mark von Hagen.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block