'24' Returns for More CIA Thrills

The new season of the show 24 begins Tuesday night. The show's creators say that having each hour-long episode reflect an hour in the life of CIA agent Jack Bauer allows them to make it up as they go along. Main plot elements this season include a drug cartel and biological weapons. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Joel Surnow, a writer and co-creator of the FOX series.
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.