Book Traces a Family of Political Radicals

A Family Circle: The Boudins and the Aristocracy of the Left tells the story of a family that includes poet Jean Boudin, journalist I.F. Stone and political radical Kathy Boudin. Kathy Boudin was recently released from prison for her part in a 1981 armored truck heist organized by the Weathermen. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with author Susan Braudy.

Copyright 2003 NPR