Team Recovers Mayan Altar from Looters

By Melissa Block
Published October 29, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

A coalition of scientists, villagers and Guatemalan agents recover a 1,200-year-old Mayan altar. The carved stone altar, weighing over 600 pounds, was looted from an archaeological site in 2000. NPR's Melissa Block talks to anthropology professor Arthur Demarest of Vanderbilt University.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
