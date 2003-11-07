Love Actually is a new film from writer and director Richard Curtis, who put together a series of vignettes about different types of love. The all-star cast includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Billy Bob Thornton, and Keira Knightley. Hear Curtis and NPR's Scott Simon.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.