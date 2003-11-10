'Dream Jungle,' Hagedorn's Third Novel

Dream Jungle is the third novel by Jessica Hagedorn, who was born and raised in the Philippines. Hagedorn places the story in her home country in the 1970s, and weaves together several narratives involving a number of characters, including a young country girl, an urban businessman and an American journalist. Alan Cheuse reviews the book.
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.