Rare Moon Rises over Rio

By Martin Kaste
Published November 10, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

In Brazil, a theater director is charged with indecent exposure for his unusual response to an unhappy audience. Responding to a rain of boos and catcalls, director Gilbert Thomas mooned the audience of a production of Wagner's Tristan and Isolde. NPR's Martin Kaste reports.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
