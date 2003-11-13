'Master and Commander' Sails into Theaters

Actor Russell Crowe is in command of the screen and the sea this weekend. Crowe stars in the new Peter Weir film Master and Commander. The movie is based on the novels of Patrick O'Brian. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan offers a review.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.