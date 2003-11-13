'Peter and the Wolf' Gets New Treatment

A new version of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf is now available in the United States. The music comes in a boxed set with a storybook illustrated by Bono. The rendition does away with the orchestra and instead brings the story to life with a mandolin, banjo, accordion, and percussion of all kinds. NPR's Melissa Block talks with musician Gavin Friday. (Publisher: Bloomsbury USA)

Copyright 2003 NPR